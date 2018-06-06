Second arrest in Barnsley murder investigation

Detectives investigating a murder in Barnsley have made a second arrest.

73-year-old Jill Hibberd was found dead at her home Roy Kilner Road at 7.45am on Thursday, May 31. A post-mortem found she died of multiple stab wounds.

The Audi TT that was taken from Miss Hibberd's drive.

A red Audi TT taken from her driveway the night before has now been recovered in the West Yorkshire area and a 22-year-old man from Wakefield has been arrested on suspicion of murder, burglary and theft.

The man is currently in police custody being questioned but detectives are still keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to its recovery.

DCI Jude Ashmore investigating said: “I want to offer my sincerest thanks to those who have been in touch with us, and while we are now in possession of the vehicle and various forensic analysis will be undertaken, I am still appealing to anyone who believes they may have seen the car, on specific dates and times.

“Did you see the car, registration number YM17 SYJ, taken from the scene of the crime on Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on Wednesday, 30 May, at around 9pm?

“The registration number was changed to YY63 CFA, which were number plates taken from a red Audi A4 parked on Wharncliffe Street in Barnsley town centre, between 4pm on Friday 1 June, and 5.30am on Saturday, 2 June.

“Do you believe you may have seen the red Audi TT at some point from when it was taken on 30 May, up until Monday 4 June, on either set of number plates?

“Can you offer any information as to where the car may have been up until its recovery yesterday?

“The specific details, while they may seem insignificant, could be vital to the investigation and I would urge anyone who believes they could assist to please make contact with us directly via our incident room on 01709 443510.

“Alternatively, please call 101 or anonymously make contact with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 141 of 31 May 2018.”

A 40-year-old man, Lee Trevor Fueloep, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, was charged with murder, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle on Sunday, June 4.

He appeared at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 5 where he was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court later this month.