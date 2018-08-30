Search warrant carried out at Broomhall address

A search warrant has been carried out at and address in Broomhall.

The intelligence-led operation – which took place on the morning of Tuesday, August 28 – found a man who was in breach of his community order.

He was remanded in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield Central policing team said: “The warrant was yet another example of our efforts to tackle organised crime in the area and remove drugs and weapons from the streets.

“Our search warrants are approved based on intelligence generated both by ourselves but also rely on reports from the public to support these.

“If you see suspicious vehicles, drug dealing, or strong frequent smells of cannabis please report these via 101 or the SYP online reporting tool on the SYP website.”