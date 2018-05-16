Search under way for van stolen from Sheffield street

A police search is under way for a van stolen from a Sheffield street without the keys.

The red Ford Transit was stolen from from De La Salle Drive, Burngreave, overnight on Sunday into Monday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the van, which has the registration number KY12 ZKT, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

