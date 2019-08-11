Search to find missing man last seen on night out in Doncaster
A search has been launched to find a missing man who was last seen on a night out in Doncaster.
By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 09:21
34-year-old Thomas Boyce was last seen on a night out in Doncaster on Friday, August 9 and has not been heard from since.
Thomas, who is from the Northamptonshire area, is described as being a around 5ft11in with a slim, muscular build.
He has short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing the clothes on the CCTV image used in this story - a grey shirt blue shorts and grey trainers.
Anyone who has seen Thomas is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 742 of 10 August 2019.