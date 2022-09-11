Search mounted to find missing woman who was last seen two days ago and could be in South Yorkshire area

Sophie Kealey, of Kirkham Avenue, York has not been seen since 8pm on Friday, September 9, 2022 when she said she was walking from her address to her partner’s home on Eboracum Way.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “However, she never arrived there and there has been no contact with her since to any family members, her partner, or close friends.

“It is not believed Sophie has any money and is without her medication.

a new line of enquiry suggests Sophie could be in Rotherham, South Yorkshire

“She has a telephone but there has been no answer to repeated calls and text messages. There has been no activity on social media either.”

The spokesperson added that a ‘new line of enquiry is the possibility she is in the Rotherham area in South Yorkshire’.

Sophie has previously been reported missing, and was subsequently found in Scarborough having travelled there by train, as well as in Wheldrake village on the outskirts of York.

The North Yorkshire spokesperson added: “As part of the ongoing enquiries to find her, police are asking members of the public to report possible sightings of Sophie in the effort to confirm she is safe and well.

“Sophie is described as white, early 30s, 5ft 6in tall, medium build, shoulder-length dyed blonde hair which is naturally dark brown, and she has a fresh complexion.

“She has a tattoo on her chest area with the name ‘Ben’ in a red heart and another on her left shoulder blade with the name ‘Summer’.

“It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she was last seen.”

Anyone who has any information that could help the missing person inquiry is asked to please contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101.

People calling from South Yorkshire can request to be put through to North Yorkshire Police, and when through to the force, should select option 1, and ask speak to the Force Control Room.

Immediate sightings should be reported by dialling 999.