14-year-old Alesha was last seen on Kiplin Drive in Norton, Doncaster at around 11.30am today (Wednesday, April 27).

She has since been reported as missing.

Alesha is described as being around ‘5ft 2ins tall, of medium build, with shoulder length brown curly hair’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14-year-old Alesha was last seen on Kiplin Drive in Norton, Doncaster at around 11.30am today (Wednesday, April 27)

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Alesha was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, grey coloured leggings and white trainers.

The spokesperson added: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Alesha’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”