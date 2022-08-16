Search mounted to find missing 77-year-old man last seen in Sheffield neighbourhood this morning
A search has been mounted to find a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen in a Sheffield neighbourhood this morning.
Tonight (Tuesday, August 16) South Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal asking for the public’s help to find missing Sheffield man, David.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “David, 77, was last seen in the Firth Park area of Sheffield today at around 10.16am.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 292 of August 16, 2022
