Search for woman missing after night out in Sheffield

Police have appealed for help to find a woman who went missing after a night out in Sheffield.

Katie Stones, aged 24, lives in Ridgeway, Derbyshire, but works in Sheffield and has other connections to the city.

Katie Stones, 24, who went missing after a night out in Sheffield

READ MORE: Missing Sheffield girl seen in Meadowhall, but concern growing for her wellbeing

She was last seen at the Bungalows Bears pub on Division Street in Sheffield city centre on Thursday evening and has not returned home since.

She is described as white, about 5ft 4ins, of slim build and with dyed red hair. She wears large glasses with a black frame.

READ MORE: Man arrested after woman dies in Sheffield crash

Anyone who has seen Katie or knows where she might be is asked to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 1270 of January 11.