Sea of floral tributes at spot where young dad was killed in Sheffield

Flowers continue to be left at the spot where a young dad-of-three was stabbed to death on a Sheffield street.

The sea of floral tributes at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, has grown daily since 22-year-old Jarvin Blake was killed two weeks ago today.

He was knifed in his chest when violence flared at around 3.20pm on Thursday, March 8 in what police believe was a targeted attack.

South Yorkshire Police said some people jumped out of a car and chased Jarvin and a friend before they were stabbed.

Both men were rushed to hospital but Jarvin, from Gleadless, could not be saved.

Jarvin had three children under the age of five.

Four men - three from Sheffield and one from Rotherham - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.