HEAD TORCH TRAIL: Join a 5.5 mile run, meeting in the Milestone Pub carpark at 6.30pm. Wrap up warm!

BOOK SIGNING: Author Val Wood will be signing her book, A Mother’s Choice, at WH Smith Meadowhall, 12pm.

POETRY CLUB: The club will meet at Rutland Arms, from 7pm to 9pm, to discuss gender-themed poems.

