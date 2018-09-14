Scratch and sniff Wallace and Gromit cinema coming to Sheffield

A scratch and sniff Wallace and Gromit cinema is coming to Sheffield later this month.

The interactive experience will allow viewers to smell things such as cinnamon buns, hot dogs and stale underpants during a screening of Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit as part of this year’s Sensoria Festival.

Some of the smells are being kept secret – and cinemagoers will only find out the odours on entrance to the Showroom Cinema where they will be handed a card with ten smells to be scratched off and released at key moments in the film.

The nose tingling experience has been specially commissioned as part of the UK-wide project Anim18: A Celebration of British Animation that has been developed by Film Hub Wales and Chapter.

The events build on the success of Film Hub Wales’ previous Scratch ‘n Sniff offering – ‘Matilda’ – which tickled nostrils across the UK and internationally as part of Roald Dahl on Film.

Scratch ‘n Sniff Cinema creators Bren O’Callaghan and Simon Misra are the masterminds behind this fragrant experience.

The team have previously created scent accompaniments to The Wicker Man, The Goonies and Gregory’s Girl.

“Smell is often ignored as a stimuli for playful response, but it’s a powerful emotional trigger,” says Bren. “It can remind us of a person, a place, or transport us to a sun-soaked day long since passed.”

Merlin Crossingham, Creative Director for Wallace & Gromit added: “We spend ages working on how our films look and sound because that is how cinema works. Entertainment for your eyes and ears.

“So having the ability to add smell to the cinematic experience is tantalising, your nose will be left out no longer.

“I also think that it is something that Wallace would have had simmering away in his workshop. The Smelly-Telly: Emanating entertaining aromas direct to your nostrils.”

The screening will take place from 1pm on September 29. Tickets, priced at £4.50 to £9, can be booked HERE