Scott Westgarth death: Fundraising page to support family raises more than £4,000

A fundraising page set up to support the family of Sheffield-trained boxer Scott Westgarth has raised more than £4,000 in less than 24 hours.

Scott, 31, died after winning an English title eliminator bout against Dec Spelman at The Dome in Doncaster on Saturday. He suffered a knockdown but also downed Spellman on his way to victory.

He conducted post-fight interviews but then collapsed in the dressing room afterwards and was taken to Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital. His promoter, Stefy Bull, confirmed his death on social media yesterday.

It prompted tributes from boxers, promoters, coaches and fans across the world and boxing writer Chris Waddams set up the fundraising to help Scott's family 'in any way, shape or form'.

Mr Waddams, from London, said: "I had no relationship Scott but when myself and a friend, Simon Woods, saw the news we decided we should set up a GoFundMe page.

“Everybody has come together. In the boxing ring they are rivals but when something like this happens everyone just unites.”

The page has raised more than £4,000 so far - having reached more than £1,000 in its first hour.

Scott, who was trained in Sheffield by Glyn Rhodes and lived in Penistone but was originally from the North East, worked as a chef at the Royal Victoria Holiday Inn.

His victory over Spelman meant he was one win away from becoming the English light heavyweight champion

Mr Waddams added: "It's going a lot better than I envisaged to be honest and it seems a lot of the boxing community had got behind it.

"I have made contact with Glyn just to let him know who I am and that I'm doing it. Our thoughts are with him and Scott's family and all who knew him.

"The fundraising page just shows the power of social media. I set it up at home and it's gone viral."

For more information or to donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/scott-westgarth