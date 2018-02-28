Scott Westgarth death: Dad pays tribute to 'one of the best friends he's ever had'

The devoted dad of boxer Sheffield-trained Scott Westgarth had paid a touching tribute to his 'unique and special boy' after he died following a boxing fight.

Scott, 31, had just beat Dec Spelman at The Dome in Doncaster when he collapsed in the changing room and was taken to hospital.

He died in hospital over the weekend.

In a heartwrenching Facebook page, John thanked everyone for the support they have shown him and the rest of his family.

"When my boys were born I wondered if any would be boxers. Everyone who don’t really know me I’m lucky enough to have been blessed with four boys, now big strong men.

"Every one of them [was] special in there own way, but I know that they will understand if I talk a little about one in particular. Boxing was a big part of my life especially when the first two boys came along.

"Scott Westgarth [was] my baby number two. Scott, a unique and special boy, I say this because I've just lost him. Tragically taken from not just me but everyone. Scott Westgarth was unique in every way believe me, this young man could do it all.

"[Whatever] sport, it didn't matter what it was, he excelled. You name it, he could do it! That is unreal believe me. His career in boxing started off a little uneasily, but then he found his way. He knew how to win, his record speaks for itself. Everyone who ever met him or stood in the ring or watched him in the ring would say one thing - he is unique - going places.

"And he knew it! Scott Westgarth you are not only my son, you are one of the best friends I've ever had. A very unique friend. I’m so very much going to miss you.

"I'm going to thank everyone for their condolences which has been overwhelming for all the family. I can't get round to thanking you all personally at this moment, but I'm sure I will. I thank the press for the special tributes, especially ITV last night, so very touching.

"Scott Westgarth - I’m going to miss you but I know that you are still here to talk to. We going to look after your Natalie so don’t worry son. I’m sorry for all the tears, I know what you would say 'MAN UP' - well maybe a little stronger than that! Rest my son I will see you again. Love you xx."

A fundraising page set up in Scott's memory has raised more than £6,400 to support his family.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/scott-westgarth to donate.