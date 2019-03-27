Scores of motorcyclists are set to form a cavalcade at the funeral of a fellow biker who died in a collision in Doncaster.

They attended a service at St Mary’s Church on Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham, at noon and are due to form a cavalcade of around 50 bikes which will travel to Rose Hill Crematorium in Doncaster afterwards.

Raymond Hall, aged 57, died following a collision on the M18, Doncaster on Wednesday, February 13.

Mr Hall’s family said: “Ray was a much loved husband, devoted father, brother, uncle, a true friend to all who knew him and will be very much missed by all of us.”

He died in a collision on the southbound exit of the slip road at Junction 2, Wadworth, after his red Honda motorbike came to a stop.

Mr Hall, appears to have lost his balance and fallen into the side of a white Volvo HGV as it set off from the traffic lights at the slip road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.



