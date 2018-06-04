SCORCHIO: Sheffield enjoys hottest May on record

Sheffield enjoyed the hottest May on record - if figures from the city's weather station are anything to go by.

The Met Office said the UK enjoyed the warmest May since its records began in 1910 but Weston Park recorded the warmest average temperatures since its records began in 1882.

The Steel City enjoyed two glorious Bank Holiday weekends, with temperatures reaching as high as 25C in some parts of the city.

As for the week ahead, Tuesday is expected to be sunny and pleasant before the cloud returns again on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday are likely to be warmer and sunnier with a chance of a shower or two.