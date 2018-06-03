Scooter rider TOWS friend on bicycle on busy Sheffield road

A scooter rider towed his friend on a bicycle through a busy Sheffield road.

Officers from Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team issued an Admin 171 warning to the motorcyclist as part of clampdown on motorbikes and scooters being ridden in an antisocial way across the city.

Police stopped this motorcyclist who was giving his friend a lift.

Another motorcyclist was given a Traffic Offience Report for giving his friend a lift on the back of his motorbike.

A spokesman said: "We're pleased to report that there has been a relatively low number of calls coming in relation to off-road nikes. The calls we did receive were responded to and vital evidence has been gathered against those responsible.

"We hope to be able to act on that with further assistance. Please keep your information coming in, without it we don't know when and where these issues are occurring.

"We've also been busy dealing with those using their bikes on the road in an anti-social or dangerous manner."

Anyone with any information about off-road motorbikes should call police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.