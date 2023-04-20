Scooter fans rev up their support for St Luke’s Hospice

The city club for fans of all things Lambretta, Vespa and other two wheel favourites has already raised more than £1,000 for Sheffield’s only hospice.
And they aim to maintain the fundraising over the coming months with another event planned for the summer..
“The members of the scooter club are all passionate about St Luke’s and most of them have had a loved one who has been supported by the St Luke’s team or knows somebody who has benefitted from our care,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.
“We are delighted that their fundraising is continuing throughout 2023 and they can be assured that this level of support will make a massive difference to the lives of St Luke’s patients and their families.”