Schoolgirl killer told South Yorkshire Police he had machete and feared he 'might hurt somebody' six months before her death

Leonne Weeks' killer phoned South Yorkshire Police six months before he murdered her to say he was armed with a machete in a public place and feared he 'might hurt somebody,' a court heard.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, Shea Heeley, 19, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 24-and-a-half-years, for murdering Dinnington schoolgirl, Leonne Weeks on January 15 last year.

Murder victim, Leonne Weeks, 16, has been described as 'beautiful' and 'amazing'

The court was told how at around 10.20pm on July 2, 2016, Heeley, then aged 17, called the police asking for their help.

Tim Roberts QC, prosecuting, told the court: "He said to them on the phone he was in possession of a machete in a public place.

"He said he had mental health problems and feared he would hurt somebody."

Police officers were sent out to the scene and found Heeley sitting in a car, who then took them to where he had stashed the machete nearby.

Mr Roberts added: "He told the police he was hearing voices telling him to kill someone, but he didn't want to."

Following this, Heeley's parents took him to hospital, and he was then referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS).

Heeley was put onto medication and his mental state was assessed by Drs Grant and Goodman, pyschiatrist and pyschologist respectively.

The court was told how their report was compiled on December 22, 2016, but was not completed until after Leonne's death on January 20 last year.

Mr Roberts added: "They said there was no diagnosis of mental illness to be made."

Summing up the evidence, Judge Paul Watson QC told Heeley: "The conclusion of the report is that there was no evidence of mental illness, although it was said to be crucial that your mental state should be monitored. That report was, of course, written just weeks before you killed Leonne."

Heeley's mental health was also assessed while on remand for Leonne's murder, looking at whether he was capable of entering a plea and engaging in the court process.

The court was told how Dr Kent concluded Heeley was 'fit to plead' but said his psychopathy was highly complex and gave rise to various diagnostic possibilities including serious mental illness, post-traumatic stress disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Heeley was not found to be suffering from any mental illness, but showed signs of an 'emerging personality disorder,' the court was told.

Judge Watson said he 'rejected' submissions made by Heeley's barrister, Alan Kent QC, that Heeley's defence team could not 'sensibly' take instruction from him until full psychiatric assessment was complete.

"You have never indicated what your defence to the allegation of murder was going to be . No defence statement was ever lodged, no psychiatric report - even an interim one - was ever submitted on your behalf, before your eventual plea of guilty," said Judge Watson adding: "No indication that you killed Leonne was ever given until just a few weeks before your trial at a time when, no doubt, you realised that the game was up."

Judge Watson continued: "I am completely satisfied that you have sought to deny what you did at every twist and turn and that you have behaved in a cynical, manipulative and self-interested manner for over a year in a desperate attempt to either escape or mitigate the consequences of what you did to that young girl on the evening of January 15, 2017.

"By doing so, you have put the witnesses and Leonne's family and friends through still more torture, not knowing whether there was to be a trial of this case and whether they would have to give evidence."