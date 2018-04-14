Schoolchildren catch speeding drivers in South Yorkshire village

Have your say

Pupils at a South Yorkshire school caught two drivers speeding through their village.

Members of Royston Neighbourhood Police Team took part in a speed awareness operation with children from Sandhill Primary School, in Great Houghton, Barnsley on Friday.

They spent two hours during morning rush hour on Rotherham Road and High Street with the children using speed detection equipment.

Two drivers were caught travelling over the 30mph speed limit.

A spokesman for the team said: "The intention was for children to speak to and advise any drivers caught.

"However only two vehicles were found to be speeding, one at 34mph and the other 33mph."

