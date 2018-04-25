Schoolchild punched in the face in Sheffield

A schoolchild was punched in the face while getting off a bus in Sheffield.

Police are investigating the assault which happened on Sicey Avenue in Shiregreen yesterday at 3.50pm.

It was among at least a dozen alleged crimes reported to officers in the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team yesterday.

In Pitsmoor, a vehicle was stolen from a garage on Carlisle Road and was seen racing around the area with another vehicle before crashing into the wall of a nearby commercial property.

In Firth Park, a resident was shocked to discover someone had apparently poured glue into the lock on their door, rendering it useless.

Other offences included the theft of a blue Renault Traffic on Deerlands Avenue, in Parson Cross, and tools being taken from vehicles on Woolley Wood Road in Shiregreen and School Lane in Grenoside.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.