Schoolboy wins Act of Kindness award for work with homeless

A South Yorkshire schoolboy has been praised for his kindness, after giving up his spare time to hand out food to the homeless in Rotherham.

Callum Stocks, who attends Swinton Academy in Mexborough, has received a special Act of Kindness award from his school for his good deed over the Christmas period.

The 13-year-old was joined by his younger brother James, aged seven, and sister Olivia, aged 11, as they dished out sweets, fruit and seasonal good wishes to those living on the streets in South Yorkshire last month.

The sweets and fruit were donated by Swinton Co-operative and Brookfield Academy who, along with Swinton and 10 other schools in the area, form the Aston Community Education Trust.

As well as his award, Callum has also received a gift voucher for his efforts.

Richard Wyatt, assistant vice principal at Swinton Academy, said: “We are feeling very proud of our thoughtful student Callum who, along with his siblings, gave up time during the Christmas break to make such a kind gesture.

“Callum dressed up as Father Christmas and the well wishes and food were greatly received and much appreciated. It’s an extremely kind thing to do and a selfless act made by these youngsters.”

The children’s mum, Leanne Stocks, added: “My daughter, Olivia, wrote a letter to Father Christmas saying that she wanted to help the homeless. So that’s exactly what we did; with help from Callum and my youngest son, James.

“We contacted a group through Facebook – Homeless Leeds Support Rotherham Street Kitchen – and volunteered to go up to see them most Mondays. They run a soup kitchen in Rotherham town centre where the homeless and less fortunate can go and get a warm meal and receive things such as toiletries that have been donated.

“I’m very proud of my children for getting involved with this project.”

Homeless Leeds Support Rotherham Street Kitchen is a not-for-profit organisation that helps feed the homeless, vulnerable and needy in the Rotherham area with regular street kitchens and breakfast clubs. The group will hold its annual sponsored sleep-out with the homeless in February. Visit their Facbeook page for details on getting involved.