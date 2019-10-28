School run parking petition planned as congestion creates ‘havoc’ in Barnsley
Parents frustrated by careless parking outside a Barnsley school are planning a petition to ask for help from the council, it has emerged.
Barnsley Council’s enforcement wardens have conducted a long-term campaign, lasting weeks, at four primary schools in the borough to try to deter motorists who ignore the zig-zag lines outside school gates and other parking restrictions when dropping their children off.
The worst of the four, which included Birdwell, Jump and the High View primary learning centre , was deemed to be Upperwood Academy in Darfield.
Over the period when wardens were operating, they handed out 23 flyers explaining the rules – rather than fines – to motorists found to be breaching the regulations.
The problem is compounded by the close proximity of a shop and bus stop, with more double yellow lines which restrict the parking options for parents.
A report to councillors on the South Area Council, a sub-body of Barnsley Council which is responsible for the district, said: “Cars at this school would even drive into the entrance of the school and go into the staff car park or even block the entrance itself to drop children off, even though signs ask them not to.
Coun Trevor Smith told colleagues who represent the district that a community petition was now being planned to ask for help around that area.
He told wardens: “Residents in the area have seen what you have been doing and the good efforts you are trying to instill in people.
“I had a residents meeting and they are going for a petition because the situation has not got better, it has got worse.
“The other day there was a school bus parked on the zig-zags.
“It is causing absolute havoc, to the point where people are getting nasty,” he said.
One motorist had become notorious in the area for the way their 4x4 was habitually parked near the school, forcing those with push chairs out into the carriageway, but the driver had declined to change their behaviour when challenged, he said.