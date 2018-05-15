SCHOOL FUNDING CRISIS: Sheffield MP raises plight of city's cash strapped schools in Parliament

A Sheffield MP has raised the funding crisis facing many city schools to the education secretary.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield highlighted the situation facing many schools in the city under the Government's new national funding formula when he questioned Damian Hinds in the House of Commons.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield

READ MORE: REVEALED: Sheffield schools are among the worst funded in England

The Star has launched a campaign calling for fairer funding after it emerged that Sheffield schools are the worst funded out of all the major cities in England and the NFF, aimed at correcting historic disparities in the funding system, does little to alleviate the situation.

Headteachers have warned of mass redundancies and an ongoing struggle to keep schools open.

The Department for Education said that schools in the area will attract an increase in funding of 6.6 per cent – equivalent to £20.4 million – when the NFF is implemented in full by 2020/21.

Last week the Government announced a £200m fund to help grammar schools to expand - £50 million for 2018-19, with details of the remaining £150 million to be announced later.

READ MORE: SCHOOL FUNDING CRISIS: Headteachers warn of 'dire situation' facing cash strapped schools in Sheffield

Highlighting Sheffield's issues to Mr Hinds, Mr Blomfield said: Sheffield schools are losing out in comparison to other similar cities under the new funding formula.

"Money is being shifted away from primary and there is simply not enough for special needs and disabilities.

"I am meeting with Sheffield headteachers on Friday to discuss the crisis in their schools.

READ MORE: SCHOOL FUNDING CRISIS: Headteachers warn of mass redundancies at cash strapped Sheffield schools



"Does the education secretary understand why they will feel that £200m extra for grammar schools is really the wrong priority?"

Mr Hinds stressed that was not any extra funding for grammar schools and pledged to work with city schools.

"I do understand some of the cost pressures that schools have been under," he added.

"I do commit to redoubling effot to work with them to bear down on some of those costs."