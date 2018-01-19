School focus: Bradfield School

The UK’s engineering industry is facing a skills shortage of unprecedented levels with thousands of workers required.

According to national statistics, less than 10 per cent of the UK’s engineering workforce is female, the lowest proportion in Europe, and there are also fears of a significant skills shortage across the sector.

Industrial Cadets Elle Broadhead, Madeline Higgens, Jodie Steel, and Alex White

At Bradfield School, in Worrall, pupils are being trained to industry standards in its impressive design and technology department.

Head of design and technology, Sam Booth, believes Sheffield is the place to be for budding engineers - with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, Rolls Royce, Mclaren, and Being all in the area or planning on building factories in the city.

He said the school teaches pupils using some of the very best equipment and projects - both in class and extra curricular - allow them to experience work with industry professionals.

Mr Booth said: "There are so many opportunities in Sheffield - with Boeing, the AMRC, McLaren and Rolls Royce.

Freya Foster and Eleanor Brook who are working on building a robot to take part in Robot Wars

"All these different companies are all going to want a new workforce and we are training our pupils to go into these sectors which is really exciting."

The school has recently started an industrial cadets scheme - which will see nine year 10 pupils working with Liberty Steel.

The youngsters will spend five days outside of school doing various things, which includes being an apprentice for a day, designing a trade stand and visiting a Liberty Steel factory.

They had to submit an application and sit an interview to gain a place on the scheme.

Year 12 student Alex O'Connell working on desiging a skateboard project

Mr Booth said: "We wanted to create a scheme that would given students an idea of what it's like in the real world and work hand in hand with the industry.

"Our students are getting a real opportunity.

"Many students taking part in it have already decided to go into the technical field."

Year 10 pupil, Elle Broadhead, said: "When we go out we get a view of what it's like if we want a job in this area.

Jack Shepherd working with a 3D printer

"It helps to differentiate things for us - and shows us what it will be like if we want to work in the office or on the factory floor."

The equipment around the department sets Bradfield ahead of many other schools in the city.

A 3D printer, laser cutting machines in every classroom and CAD software - computer-aided design - on computers is just some of the equipment at the school.

Mr Booth said: "We are a very popular department.

"We have about 75 per cent of pupils opt to take us in their options.

"The school used to have an engineering specialism and so we have a lot of great equipment.

Teacher Daniel Grant with James Maiklem, Freya Foster, Eleanor Brook and Theo Cruddace who are working on building a robot to take part in Robot Wars

"We have laser cutting machines in every single classroom that allows us to do projects which a lot of schools don't have the facilities to do.

"It allows us to really stretch ourselves and pupils gain skills that are of industry standard."

Year 12 student Sophie Hague is studying for an A-level in design and technology, having studied for her GCSEs at Yewlands Academy, in Parson Cross.

She said: "I came from Yewlands and for me I really liked the department. There is a lot more equipment to use."

Sophie is part of a group of students who have just completed a project to design and manufacture a skateboard.

Pupil Alex O'Connell said students used a range of skills and equipment which included CAD, laser cutting, spray painting and sticker machines.

Extra curricular activities and groups are popular at the school.

Budding engineers have formed the Bradnetic group which is building a robot called Tremor to compete in the next series of television programme Robot Wars.

The eight pupils have been helped to design and build the robot by teacher Daniel Grant.

Mr Grant said: "The competition isn't a schools competition. There are two or three other schools team that we know are doing it.

"It's something we thought we would have a go at."

Year 10 pupils Freya Foster said: "When we first started Sir had a vague idea of what it would look like and had drawn it on CAD.

"We tweaked it and gave input and emailed some companies to see if they would be interested in sponsorship."

Donations of money and help has been given by local firm AES Engineering Ltd, J G Pears Ltd, the Holmes Hines Memorial Fund, MTL Advanced, Liberty Steel, Harrisons Print and Design, Vinci, VEX Robotics and Aesseal.

Year 10 student James Mailkem said they started the project when they were in year nine and meet weekly to building the robot.

"When we started we had group discussions about what the attack and defence would be and how it would be different from other robots in the arena."

The group is currently working on ways to make the robot lighter.

Ewan Ward working on a 3D CAD program

