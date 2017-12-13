School council members visit Sheffield Town Hall for behind the scenes tour

Primary school pupils from Wincobank have been given an exclusive tour of Sheffield Town Hall.

Children from Concord Junior School's school council met with the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Coun Anne Murphy, and were shown around her private chambers.

Pupils in the council chamber

Year 3 teacher Lauren Mysiw said: "They had refreshments and were invited to have a look around the room before sitting down for a chat.

"They were very excited to find out that they were sat where Queen Elizabeth had sat when she visited several years ago."

Pupils found out all about Sheffield's Lord Mayor and their role before they visited the council chambers and discovered more about what happens in a meeting.

Mrs Mysiw added: "The children asked about how long people get to speak for, how the Lord Mayor kept everyone under control and how they decided to make important decisions.

Pupils of Concord Junior School visit the Lord Mayor at Sheffield Town Hall

"They found out about how the chambers have changed, from using the ink wells to write down their votes to now using technology to record their votes electronically.

"The experience supported them to develop their knowledge and understanding about Democracy and voting and it made a lot of the children think about becoming a local councillor or even an MP one day to help out their local community.

"It has made them take their role as a school councillor very seriously and they have decided to write a school council manifesto and focus on projects that will make difference to the pupils at Concord, the local community and the environment."