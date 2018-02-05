'Scan and go' bike left high and dry in Sheffield hedge

Have your say

They have been left on roundabouts, suspended from trees and even set on fire.

And now, one has been spotted in a hedge.

Sheffield's 1,000 strong fleet of 'scan and go' hireable yellow bikes are certainly getting about a bit.

The Sheffield North East neighbourhood police team posted this picture to their Facebook page earlier this afternoon with the message 'new style flowers coming to a hedge near you'.

South Yorkshire Police announced last month that they would no longer be rescuing vandalised bikes from the city's streets.

The bikes - which are provided by company Ofo - can be hired for 50p for 30 minutes.

When the scheme launched in January the company said some level of misuse was 'inevitable'.

The firm employ a team of marshals to rescue bikes which have been left outside the allotted area.

When one was left in a tree on Hunter's Bar roundabout last month, the company said it was retrieved within half an hour.

