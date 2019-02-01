Scam warning to South Yorkshire residents over fake BT call

Households in South Yorkshire are warned to be on their guard after a Sheffield resident was targeted by someone claiming to be from BT.

One resident from the Lodge Moor area reported the scam to The Sheffield Star, after receiving two phone calls from someone purporting to be from the telecommunications company.

The scammers rang the 90-year-old yesterday, and again this morning, claiming her phone line would be terminated unless she dialled one for more information and to be connected with BT.

READ MORE: Sheffield man to shave head for Cavendish Cancer Care in memory of wrestling star Kris Travis

After dialling one yesterday, the concerned resident realised the call was not genuine and hung up the phone, keeping check throughout the day to make sure her phone line remained in tact.

She then rang BT to investigate, who confirmed the call was a scam.

In a statement, a spokesperson for BT said: “We’ll never call a customer to ask for remote access to their computer or ask for personal information, including bank details unexpectedly and we’ll never call from an ‘unknown’ number.

READ MORE: Sheffield weather forecast: This is when snow will hit Sheffield today

“If you're suspicious, or uncomfortable about what’s being asked, we always recommend that you hang up the phone, and call the customer service number of the company that is supposedly asking for access to your computer or your personal information.

“If we’re getting in touch about your bill, it will usually be from either 0800 328 9393 or 0800 028 5085. Our advice is that customers should never share their BT account number with anyone and always shred bills.

READ MORE: McDonald’s machete attack: Police in Sheffield detain man in less than two minutes after blade was spotted

“Be wary of calls or emails you’re not expecting. Even if someone quotes your BT account number, you shouldn’t trust them with your personal information.

“BT takes the security of its customers’ accounts very seriously. We proactively warn our customers to be on their guard against scams. Fraudsters use various methods to obtain your personal or financial details with the ultimate aim of stealing from you.

“This can include trying to use your BT bill and account number.”