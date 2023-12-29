Saying goodbye to the restaurateur that changed the face Sheffield

Few people made a bigger impact on the Sheffield’s hospitality industry than Moreno Mori, who has died.

Arriving from Italy in 1958, he enjoyed early roles at Sheffield’s Grand Hotel before working his way up to being restaurant and banqueting manager at the Grosvenor House Hotel – but that was only the start of his career.

He met Giovanni Falsone in 1973 and Moreno realised they both shared the same dream – to open an authentic Italian restaurant in Sheffield.

They opened Casina Bianca on London Road, which was a big success, and soon opened two more outlets on Ecclesall Road – Pizzeria Giovanni and Victorian Wine bar, Sheffield’s first wine bar.

Moreno Mori

​A second wine bar, Vat One, soon followed on West Street.

​Moreno went on to run the city’s Dam House Restaurant from the mid-1970s to the early 90s. ​It was renowned for offering high-end French cuisine with ‘gueridon service’ – dishes cooked at the table – and a dinner dance every Saturday night .

​Moreno’s success became an inspiration for the city’s Italian community with many more following in his footsteps and going on to launch their own successful restaurants in Sheffield.

​His legacy was confirmed with the success of his son, Maurizio Mori, and his award-winning Nonnas outlet – successfully running on Ecclesall Road for more than 25 years.

Moreno Mori (right)

​One of his proudest moments was when father and son entertained Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone at Nonnas in 2015.

​Maurizo said: “Few people knew the importance of learning a trade inside out. My father started at the bottom and rose to the very top and he was always so proud to do it in Sheffield. He has always been an inspiration to me and has helped me with my career as a restauranteur. He will be very sadly missed.”