Save these hens from slaughter: Urgent appeal to save 300 hens in South Yorkshire

Hundreds of former commercial egg-laying hens are currently without homes in South Yorkshire prompting an urgent appeal for the public to come forward and adopt them.

An urgent call has gone out to animal lovers across South Yorkshire to help save 300 hens from slaughter by offering them a new home.

The British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) is holding a rehoming event in Letwell (near Dinnington) on Saturday, August 9 , where ex-commercial laying hens will be collected by their new owners.

But unless all 300 hens are reserved by 4pm on Friday, August 8, they will be sent to slaughter.

These hens have spent their lives indoors, laying eggs for supermarkets in barn environments with no access to the outdoors.

“Many have never felt sunlight on their backs or stood on grass,” said a representative from the organisation.

Although they are no longer deemed commercially viable at 18 months old, the BHWT says they still have years of life left and are capable of laying eggs, just at a slower rate.

Gaynor Davies, Head of Welfare and Operations at the BHWT, said: “Our hens are so deserving of a second chance, which is why we’ve sent over one million off to new homes since 2005.

“If you’re in South Yorkshire and fancy offering a home to some hardworking hens who will continue popping out the occasional egg, please get in touch as soon as you can.”

Anyone with space in their garden and a bit of compassion can adopt a hen, as long as they can provide food, water, shelter and a little TLC.

Adopters must register in advance online or by calling the charity’s rehoming team on 01884 860084.

The BHWT has already found homes for over a million hens across the UK since it was founded in 2005 by Jane Howarth MBE.

The charity’s millionth hen was rehomed with King Charles III.

With the support of more than 1,400 volunteers and 48 collection points nationwide, the BHWT continues its mission to offer as many hens as possible the chance of a peaceful retirement.

As well as rehoming hens, the charity works to raise awareness about the hidden use of caged eggs in processed foods such as pasta, mayonnaise and baked goods, helping consumers make more ethical choices.