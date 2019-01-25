 SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit from Rotherham opens up on talented wife’s tragic suicide 

Have your say

A Rotherham recruit on the Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins has opened up on the tragic suicide of his wife.

Mark Peart will discuss how his wife Chelsey took her own life just months before he signed up to the show, according to the Daily Mirror.

Chelsey Peart

The emotional scenes will be shown on the show this Sunday when he meets former special forces soldiers Ant Middleton and Jason Fox.

Mark, 32, says: “I lost my wife six months ago. She committed suicide.

“She was perfect in every single way. She was beautiful, she was funny, happy, honestly like the fairytale. But she just had these things that ate away on her - low self-esteem and anxieties.

“I’m still feeling lost with it and don’t fully understand. I don’t think I ever will.”

Chelsey Peart, who worked as a textiles teacher at Rawmarsh Community School, died on April 11 at the age of 27.

An inquest at Doncaster Coroner's Court heard she was found hanging by loving husband Mark.

The firefighter attempted CPR until paramedics arrived but Chelsey was pronounced dead at the scene

In a statement, which was read to the court by coroner's officer David Copley, Mr Peart said he was working a day shift at Manvers Fire Station on April 11.

He said: "I arrived home at about 7.05pm and the house was in darkness. I discovered Chelsey hanging from a rope around her neck."

Mr Peart said he cut the rope and laid Chelsey on the floor and began performing CPR but she died as a result of the suspension.

The inquest heard how Chelsey, who also ran a textiles business, was signed off work by her GP Dr Biing Hen on a number of occasions dating back to November 2017.

Helen O’Brien, headteacher at Rawmarsh Community School, described Chelsea as a ‘positive role model for students’ and a ‘very, very talented textiles teacher’.

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.