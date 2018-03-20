Sarah will run in memory of husband Rob

Sheffield women Sarah Howell will run this year’s Asda Foundation Sheffield Half Marathon in memory of husband Rob, after he died suddently following a cardiac arrest caused by the flu virus. Sarah, aged 40, a doctor at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital said: “I am now a mum of two lovely boys, aged 7 and 5, and want to be a good role model to them by doing this half marathon in our home town of Sheffield.”

Sarah will raise money for Winston’s Wish, a childhood bereavement charity that provides specialist child bereavement support.