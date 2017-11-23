SANTA’S GROTTO BREAKDOWN: Here’s where Santa’s at this festive season!

Santa Claus is coming to town; in fact, he’s already here - and he’s all over the place!

So to make sure you don’t miss your facetime with the big man, we’ve pulled together a list of the top places to catch jolly old Saint Nick this festive season...

WESTON PARK MUSEUM

Weston Park Museum is transforming its Arctic World gallery into Santa’s North Pole ho-ho-home throughout December, where he’ll be available Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Sundays from 11am to 4pm with a warm welcome and some quality presents.

SHEFFIELD CHRISTMAS MARKETS

The Santa’s grotto at Sheffield Christmas Markets is in the city centre this year, at the top of Fargate, and will be open Sunday to Wednesday, from 10am to 6pm, and Thursday to Saturday from 10am to 8pm, right up to Christmas Eve.

SANTA’S POST OFFICE - SHEFFIELD CITY CENTRE

Santa’s Post Office is now open in the city centre, to give little ones the chance to watch their letter to Santa make the enchanted journey to Lapland this Christmas.

With Santa being so busy at this time of year, it’s important to make sure your child’s letter gets to the North Pole in time! At Santa’s Post Office, children can enter a magical world and write their letters to the big man before posting them into a special letter box. Once posted, they can watch their letter make the journey to Lapland. As the children watch the journey, Santa’s elves will hand parents a reply with their address on it, stamped by Santa, for you to give to your child when you wish.

This adorable idea of a shop is open from November 18 to December 23, on Chapel Walk, 11am to 4pm on weekends, and on Thursdays from 4pm to 7pm. There’s no need to book and entry is free.

CANNON HALL FARM

Over at Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, there is a grotto experience like no other, where every child visiting Santa will be given a personalised passport to the North Pole, and will have to make their way through Elf Check-in. Diligent elves will be on hand to check if children have been naughty or nice - and to make doubly sure, children will have to pass through the special scanner, before heading in to see the big man in red himself and receiving a gift. With a visit to Santa checked off your list, make a day of it and explore the rest of the farm, taking a tractor trailer ride, and saying hello to reindeers Dancer and Prancer.

EUREKA! - AUTISM EXPERIENCE

Christmas is an absolute feast for the senses, with all the sights, sounds, smells and general festive sensations.

But whilst all this rich sensory activity is exciting and joyous for many, it can have the opposite effect for people with autism or other sensory conditions. That’s why, for the first time, Eureka! is launching its autism-friendly grotto to help ensure the season is magical for absolutely everyone.

At the start of each ten minute visit, elves will discuss each child’s individual requiremebts, beofre nipping in to see Santa and making sure that eveyrthing is just as requested. Flashing lights can be turned off, as can festive music, lighting can be adjusted - dimming or made brighter - and beards or costume items can be removed if preferred. Slots can also be booked to prevent queueing The grotto is open every weekend in the run up to Christmas, and daily from December 16 to 23. Call 01422 330069 to book.

CRYSTAL PEAKS

This year, Crystal Peak’s Christmas theme is ‘gingerbread’ there is a gingerbread craft room ready and waiting to keep kids busy. Children can meet Santa, receive a gift, make an elf hat, and then slip into some skates to take to the brand new rink.

TROPICAL BUTTERFLY HOUSE

Experience a classic family Christmas at Tropical Butterfly House, with a tractor sleigh ride, a visit to the Elf Workshop, a Christmas jumper competition, farm barn nativity scene, and - of course - a visit to Santa’s grotto. Don’t forget to book your slot!

MEADOWHALL

Santa will be at Meadowhall every day in the run up to Christmas with a bespoke theatrical experience that includes a family of incredibly realistic reindeer puppets. The show will run three times a day at the centre, at 11.30am, 4pm and 6pm, so be sure to catch one.

BRODSWORTH HALL

Enjoy an enchanted Christmas at Brodsworth Hall this year, with a magical talking tree, an enchanted trail, a visit to the fairy village, marshmallow toasting, a fairground, vintage games, and the chance to meet Father Christmas in the great hall. Booking is essential!

ICESHEFFIELD

Take to the ice with Santa this Christmas, at iceSheffield.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a trip to meet the jolly old elf himself, after all, and over at iceSheffield, skating with Santa has become a favourite winter tradition.

This year, Skate with fdSanta will take place during the venue’s public skating sessions on December 16, 17, 23 and 24, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

There will also be face painting, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts and the chance to watch some awesome figure skating. Don’t miss out on the icy fun!

ELSECAR HERITAGE RAILWAY

And hop on board Elsecar Heritage Railway, where Santa will be making his way down the train and stopping to chat to children and handing out gifts on selected dates throughout December.

Merry Christmas everyone!

ATKINSONS

There’s surely no better way to get into the Christmas spirit than to enjoy a special breakfast with Santa.

And the man in red will be taking a break from his festive preparations as he calls in to Sheffield department store Atkinsons - which celebrates its 145th anniversary this year - on December 10.

As always, almost half of all the event’s ticket money will go to the store’s charity partner, St Luke’s Hospice. The event will run from 10.30am to 12 noon, with tickets costing £11 each.

To make a Breakfast with Santa reservation - with a £5 deposit - email r006@massarella.co.uk or call 0114 2751636.