Santa’s elves and Spiderman help to spread festive cheer by installing snowflakes on Sheffield Children’s Hospital

Spiderman, Santa and his elves have been busy abseiling down Sheffield Children’s Hospital to install dozens of snowflakes on the building as its Christmas charity appeal gets underway.

The team from Sheffield-based HRS Services have been busy installing snowflakes on the hospital building, marking the beginning of The Children’s Hospital Charity’s National Elf Service campaign gets well underway.

One of Santa's Elves helped to put up the snowflakes

Kind-hearted fundraisers from thankful families, schools, community groups and businesses have helped sponsor over 200 snowflakes, with more than 20 also lighting up Pinstone Street for the first time, thanks to an innovative new partnership with Sheffield City Council.

The snowflakes, made from Sheffield steel, have been carefully assembled over several weeks by scores of volunteers.

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Corporate Partnerships Manager, Tchad Western, said: “It’s amazing that HRS are using their expert skills to help our hospital, swinging in silly outfits and pulling faces to make our young patients smile this morning”.

“If you would like to help build a better future for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, there’s still time to sponsor a snowflake and change children’s lives this Christmas”.

This year’s fundraising will go to towards the appeal for an expanded Emergency Department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, which treats children from across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

The department was built to see a maximum of 32,000 patients a year, but now sees 60,000 every 12 months.

Under the plans, the waiting room would expand to four times its current size, with an additional triage assessment area and more treatment, consultancy and examination rooms.

If you would like to sponsor a snowflake or join the hospital’s festive fundraising campaign, National Elf Service, click here.

