GMB General Secretary Gary Smith and organiser Summer Risebury spoke to The Star about the issue.

Sheffield council workers held a protest yesterday (December 20) against a pay system that reportedly discriminates against its female workforce.

The GMB union claims some female workers are missing out on up to £11,000 a year as the council's job evaluation scheme 'routinely discriminates against women dominated roles' like cleaning, caring and housing allocation.

According to research by the GMB, senior teaching assistants who are on grade 5 and working full time are underpaid by £11,383 compared with night-time noise officers (grade 7).

Care managers (grade 6) are paid £8,351 less than cemetery supervisors (grade 7), the union says, and cleaners (grade 1) earn £1,710 less than caretakers (grade 3).

An equal pay claim was officially launched against Sheffield council in September.

Women signed a giant Christmas card in the place of a petition and took it to the Town Hall.

Councillor Fran Belbin, deputy leader of Sheffield City Council, said earlier this year: "Sheffield City Council has positive and long-standing relationships with the trade unions, including GMB, and we work with them using an evaluation scheme to ensure that council jobs are reviewed and graded fairly. We have had this scheme in place since 2010 and it includes an appeals process.

"Any member of staff can request a review if they believe their grade is not correct. We encourage members of staff to raise any concerns about equal pay with us, so we can review and address if necessary. When a grade is confirmed as needing to change, changes are made. We meet regularly with staff and their representatives and are always happy to discuss any concerns.

"[The leader of the Council, Tom Hunt, and I] are keen to listen and understand the points that they have raised.

“The conversation was positive and constructive. We are now waiting for GMB to share with us full details of their concerns.

“Once we have had the chance to fully review the information, we will consider the most appropriate steps and engage in further conversations with staff and unions.

“We value our relationships with our workforce and unions. We encourage anyone who has any concerns to raise them with us and we will look at each case."