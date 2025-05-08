Saluting the BBC's excellent VE Day 80 coverage - thank you

The BBC has offered excellent coverage of VE Day 80 events

Today is VE Day 80 – marking 80 years since the then Prime Minister Winston Churchill told the nation the Nazis had surrended and declaring Victory in Europe.

All this week, commemorations, services, street parties and concerts have been held across the country to mark the anniversary.

Leading the way in broadcast coverage has been the BBC – with special editions of its most popular programmes including The Repair Shop and The One Show.

The channel set out its stall with VE Day 80: The Nation Pays Tribute – three-and-a-half hours of live coverage of commemorations in London.

The programme included a military procession from the Cenotaph in Whitehall to Buckingham Palace. Presenter Sophie Raworth did a marvellous job – supplying enough information and not spoiling the programme’s flow. Union Jacks, lining a sun-bathed, packed Mall, fluttered in the breeze as servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and the Army marched along towards a resplendent Buckingham Palace.

Representatives from the home nations, the Commonwealth, young people from cadet forces and organisations including the Merchant Navy and Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade took the salute from King Charles – the BBC cameras captured every moment of the splendid spectacle.

One of the most moving sights was the soldiers from Ukraine marching along – a sobering reminder that war continues across the world.

Each section of the parade was accompanied by its band – one note of Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye – had me in tears at the thought of all those who never returned home.

I was hushed as Timothy Spall read, magnificenty, excerpts of Churchill’s VE Day speech.

I cried, too, at the flypast led by a majestic Lancaster Bomber, culminating in the Red Arrows soaring charging above The Mall and soaring above Buckingham Palace and leaving streams of red white and blue in their path.

I am not easily moved. This was real life – at the heart of all the BBC’s coverage are the few remaining veterans of the Second World War.

Their memories of fighting, surviving and losing pals and comrades are moving and inspiring.

Wearing their medals proudly, they spoke humbly about their part in the victory, all saying the real heroes were those who did not make it home.

They were, rightly, given the best seats in the house, mingling with the King, Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Hundreds and thousands of men and women gave their lives so I can say this – and so others can disagree – the pageantry, the pomp, the ceremony and watching veterans mingling with the royal family made me proud to be British.

The BBC is currently running a series of call outs asking viewers what they expect from it. This – unbiased, unfiltered, unedited live coverage of important events. BBC One programmes continue today with VE Day 80: The Nation Remembers at 10.45am and a concert at 8pm.