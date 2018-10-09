Sainsburys and Argos are offering  an incredible 11,500 Christmas jobs

Retail giants Sainsbury's and Argos are looking for 11,500 temporary workers in the run-up to Christmas.

The retail chains have launched a recruitment drive to fill vacancies during the busy Black Friday and festive periods and are also offering extra hours to existing employees.

Sainsburys is offering thousands of Christmas jobs

Sainsbury's is seeking 5,500 staff to work in-store and online, with roles ranging from cafe and counter workers to drivers and cyclists to deliver orders to customers' doorsteps.

READ MORE: These are the Christmas jobs in Sheffield you can apply for now

The supermarket chain is offering at least £9.20 an hour to temporary workers, with fixed-term contracts of up to three months, with an average of 15 contracted hours per week.

Argos is offering 5,000 customer adviser and stock assistant jobs and is also looking for 1,000 delivery drivers.

The firm says it aims to offer most temporary workers contracts of 20 hours per week.

READ MORE: Fancy a job working as a zombie in Sheffield?

Sainsbury's group human resources director Angie Risley said: "Black Friday and Christmas are busy times in retail and it's really exciting to work with us during the festive period.

"Working at Sainsbury's you could be serving customers in our stores or providing welcome refreshment in our cafes.

"At Argos you could be helping out in-store or delivering parcels direct to people's homes."

READ MORE: Sheffield 5 a side football centre closes causing 100 job losses