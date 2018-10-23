Sainsbury's to start selling own brand sex toys from £8

Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has announced it is to start selling its own range of sex toys – to help shoppers ‘live well for less.’

The range, which will start at just £8, will see the supermarket selling three vibrators in nearly 500 stores across the UK.

The supermarket giant says it has launched the new sex toy range to help customers 'increase their sense of well-being'.

Sainsbury’s will begin by selling three vibrators – the Rose Gold Bullet, priced at £8, the Rose Blush Bullet, priced at £12, and the Aura Silver Vibrator and Massager, priced at £15.

The retailer said the decision to stock sex toys comes after its research revealed that one in three Brits are not satisfied when it comes to the bedroom.

The Sainsbury's Living Well report also found that sex life satisfaction, alongside sleep, is one of the strongest indicators of how well a person is living.

Sainsbury's said it will monitor the response to the new range over the next six months, with plans to expand the range early next year.

Paul Mills-Hicks, Food Commercial Director at Sainsbury's, said: 'We are always on the lookout for new opportunities to help our customers live well for less and they've told us that sexual wellbeing is an area they would like to see more choice in.

'Our Living Well Index clearly shows this is an important area for customers' overall wellbeing.

'By introducing a new range at affordable prices, we hope to give customers the option to buy quickly and conveniently in an environment they feel comfortable with.'