Sainsbury's issue urgent recall for its vegetable spring rolls after factory mix-up

Sainsbury's have issued an urgent recall for its vegetarian spring rolls after finding some of them contain prawns.

The supermarket giant issued the recall for its 'by Sainsbury's 10 Vegetable Spring Roll Selection 210g' after discovering the product had been 'incorrectly packed'.

Sainsbury's Veggie Spring Rolls

As a result, some of the spring rolls now contain prawns which are not declared on the packaging and could pose an allergen risk.

A spokesperson for Sainsbury's said: "As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers who have purchased this product, and have an allergy to prawns to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.

"No other products (including frozen spring rolls) are affected by this issue and we apologise for the inconvenience this has caused."

The springs rolls have a use by date of between November 30 and December 8 2017.