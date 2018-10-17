Sainsbury’s announce HUGE half price toy sale and this is where you can go in Sheffield

If you’re looking to pick up a few bargains for Christmas then Sainsbury’s could be your best bet.

The supermarket has announced that their half price toy sale will run from today (Wednesday, October 17) to Tuesday, October 23.

Sainsbury's in Sheffield

There’s only ten weeks to go until Christmas so the half price sale couldn’t have come at a better time.

There are some incredible bargains to be had with more than 500 toys reduced in price.

Parents can pick up a Babie Sisters Snow Fun Set for £25.50 down from £51 and and a Chad Valley Auto City Construction RC at £25 down from £50.

You can check out the rest of the bargains here

There are more than 20 Sainsbury’s stores in Sheffield but not all of them will be taking part.

These are the Sheffield stores where you can pick up a bargain:

Sheffield Wadsley Bridge, Claywheels Lane

Archer Road, Archer Road

Dronfield, Wreakes Lane

Crystal Peaks, Lower Mall Level

Make sure you’re quick to get yourself down to a Sainsbury’s store and pick up one of these bargains.