Safety warning issued as huge fire sends smoke billowing across Sheffield

Firefighters have warned people living or working near the scene of a huge Sheffield fire to keep their windows and doors shut.

Firefighters were called to the scene near the Tesco supermarket, Spital Hill, at around 2pm.

Smoke billowing into the sky. Picture: @FolkeNicolas

Smoke could be seen from the city centre billowing into the sky.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a container with tyres inside was on fire.

It advised people to keep their windows and doors closed.

Smoke from the fire. Picture: Paul Szabo

Crews from Sheffield Central and Elm Lane are at the scene.

More to follow.