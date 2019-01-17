Safety report due after train derailment between Sheffield and Doncaster

A safety report is due to be published after a train derailed between Sheffield and Doncaster, causing major disruption.

The train had just left a depot on Roberts Road and was going round a tight left-hand bend towards Doncaster station when one of the four carriages came off the tracks.

The freight train which derailed between Sheffield and Doncaster

No one was injured in the derailment, which happened on December 21 at about 5.17pm, but infrastructure was damaged and train services were heavily disrupted.

The freight train was travelling at around 13mph when it came off the tracks.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) today said it had undertaken a preliminary examination into the accident and based on the evidence so far had decided to publish what is known as a safety digest.

The watchdog can choose to publish a safety digest rather than carrying out a full investigation when it is clear any lessons to be learnt have been identified by previous investigations or the incident relates to compliance with existing rules.

The RAIB said the safety digest would be published on its website in the next few weeks.