Have your say

Firefighters have been called out to a Sheffield street because of safety fears after high winds damaged a roof on a row of houses.

A shared roof on a row of three homes has started to lift his morning as winds continue to batter the city.

Sands Close, Gleadless Valley, Sheffield

CRIME: Brazen criminals set up 800 plant cannabis farm in middle of Doncaster town centre

Safety cordons are in place around the row of homes.

READ MORE: Sheffield police officer injured ‘rugby tackling’ scooter rider to the ground

COURT: Killer to be sentenced over fatal stabbing in Sheffield street

More to follow.