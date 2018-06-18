Safety advice issued to motorists in wake of Rotherham blaze

Safety advice has been issued to motorists travelling through part of Rotherham this morning following a huge blaze.

Flames were discovered at Universal Recycling in Wharf Road, Kilnhurst, at around 4.30pm yesterday and plumes of thick black smoke could be seen for miles.

Explosions could be heard from the site and at the height of the blaze there were 60 firefighters at the scene.

Around 20 firefighters remain there this morning, with a police cordon in place around the site.

Yesterday, residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed because of the amount of smoke in the area and today Public Health England urged motorists driving through the area to keep their windows and air vents closed and to turn their air conditioning off.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is under way.