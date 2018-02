A safe containing a passport, cash and paperwork was stolen from an unlocked house in Sheffield.

Thieves sneaked into the house on Bluebell Close, Wincobank, after the elderly occupant left the house unlocked while they visited their local shop.

The safe contained around £300 in cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the theft at 8.15pm on Thursday, February 15 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.