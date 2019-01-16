Safari is in need of a new loving home in Sheffield

This ‘gorgeous’ lady Safari is looking for her new forever home and a family to love after recovering from illness.

Safari, who is two years and six months old, was taken in to RSPCA Sheffield in July after concerns were raised for her welfare.

After several months of love and care from staff at the centre, at 2 Stadium Way, she is now ready for a new start with an experienced owner.

Adam Spencer, of RSPCA Sheffield, said: “On arrival, our gorgeous girl Safari was understandably scared and confused and she was suffering with gingivostomatitis so needed a trip to the dentist, where she needed 15 teeth removing, bless her.

“She was very worried and nervous and spent much of the first few weeks hiding away in her den, not daring to go very far in case she got scared and needed cover.

“She has come on and will now come out to see you, fuss you and love you, when she is in the mood, but she is still easily spooked by the most simple things - a loud noise, our keys jinglng or even some of our fishing rod toys and grooming brushes.”

Due to her nervous nature,Safari is looking for an experienced cat home with adults and older teens who will better understand her needs.

Adam added: “Around her favorite people Safari does look to be confident and cool but deep down she is an unsure little girl who needs support and reassurance.

“She needs a home where she can carry on building up her confidence with owners who can show her that life can be exciting.”

Safari will need to be able to adapt to her new home and family at her own pace with lots of love and support.

She will also need to have her mouth monitored and it is possible that she will need more dental work.

Call 0114 289 8050 if you can help Safari.