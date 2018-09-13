Sadness over demise of ‘Full Monty’ club in Sheffield

Former punters have expressed their sadness at the demise of the working men’s club in Sheffield where The Full Monty was famously filmed.

The news also prompted a trip down memory lane for many of those who have frequented Shiregreen Club over the years.

The venue's facade proclaims it as the 'home of The Full Monty'

The Star revealed this week how it had become the latest working men’s club in the city to bite the dust.

Although the venue on Shiregreen Lane remains open as a pub, the club’s lease was cut short by the freeholder, bringing the curtain down on nearly 100 years of history.

Reacting to the news on Facebook, Debbie Mayor wrote: “We have had great times here. Birthday parties, wedding parties and general nights out.

“It will be missed but that's what happens when those who don't understand tradition get their hands on things.”

Chris Rogers responded by saying ‘or a public that don’t like or support WMCs anymore’, before adding ‘in two years time there won’t be any clubs left’.

Robert Mothersole wrote: “It’s a shame. My grandad was the doorman here years ago... there'll be nowhere left to have a drink soon.”

Carol Stone recalled how her grandfather had been concert secretary at the club in the late 40s and early 50s.

“I don't know if its still there but my dad’s name is on the roll of honour for the Second World War,” she added.

Ged Maher wrote: “I played on that stage a few times in the 80s… good crowd.”

And Janet Tildesley commented: “I worked there for seven years in the 90s. So many happy memories. What a fab place.”

The club’s committee has revealed the £60,000 in the bank will be split between members.

Craig Daniels, who calculated that this worked out at £133 each, said: “What a shame, Still, it’s better than what they got at Dial House WMC.”

And Pamela Jubb said: “Oh well, good things come to an end. It was nice while it lasted.

Hotel Van Dyk Limited has submitted a licensing application to run the premises as a hotel, with late opening permitted on New Year’s Eve, and the ‘Club’ has been dropped from the venue’s name.

Hotel Van Dyk Limited is not connected with the Van Dyk Country House Hotel in Chesterfield.