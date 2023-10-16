Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An animal rescue charity in Rotherham has taken in a dog described as "the most overbred" it has ever seen.

Pearl, who is around four years old, is said to have had repeated litters to make her former owner money.

But she was found in a pound by Helping Yorkshire Poundies and has been offered a lifeline by the charity, which works to rehome unwanted and stray dogs to avoid them having to be put to sleep.

In a moving Facebook post, the charity said: "Another day, another dog in desperate need of help.

"This beautiful big girl is Pearl, who we picked up from the pound.

Pearl is the "most overbred" dog seen by Helping Yorkshire Poundies

"Probably the most overbred dog we have seen to date. Poor Pearl is only around four years old and she’s clearly had litter after litter, then abandoned when no longer ‘of use’.

"She is a real mess and we had to rush her to the emergency vets. Her ears are so swollen inside that you cannot see into them - she is bleeding from scratching and shaking her head as her ears are so painful.

"It’s hard to tell from photos, but where she is ‘spotty’, are actually areas where she has very little fur - her skin is sore and irritated too.

"Poor Pearl - her health and well-being has been totally neglected, yet she has made someone a lot of money from her puppies."

The post continues: "And of course, despite this, Pearl is so friendly and trusting of everyone.

"Pearl is in desperate need of a foster home to help her recovery. She appears to be happy around other dogs so far, and may be able to be placed with a larger neutered male dog."