Sad toll of teenagers shot on Sheffield's streets

A boy shot on a Sheffield street last night joins a growing number off teenagers caught up in gun crime in the city.

The boy shot last night was injured in Nodder Road, Woodthorpe, at around 9.10pm.

Forensic experts are in Woodthorpe this afternoon following a shooting on the estate last night

Detectives investigating the gun attack have not yet released any details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting but the boy was taken to hospital and remains there this afternoon.

A police cordon also remains in place in the area where the gun was fired, with forensic experts in white suits carrying out a painstaking examination in a bid to help piece together exactly what happened.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy's injuries are not believed to life threatening.

But over the years, a number of teenagers have been killed or seriously injured in shootings in Sheffield, with 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo the youngest murder victim killed by a bullet.

The teenager's killer remains at large, but detectives believe he was killed in 2007 as a result of feud between the rival S3 and S4 gangs which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.

Jonathan, who was a member of the S3 gang, was shot in his head on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave.

Detectives believe he was shot in revenge for a shooting the day before.

A man charged with the murder was found not guilty after two trials.

The following year, in July 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead at a barber's on Spital Street, Burngreave, after the S3 postcode gang imploded.

Nigel Junior Ramsey - known on the streets as 'The General' - ran the younger members of the S3 gang and ordered the assassination of Tarek, from Wincobank.

Some S3 members blamed Tarek for passing information that led to the near-fatal stabbing of another gang member.

Ramsey, of Andover Street, Burngreave; his younger brother Denzil Ramsey, of the same address, his 17-year-old next door neighbour Levan Menzies and a friend, Michael Chattoo, of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, were found guilty of murder and jailed for a total of 110 years between them.