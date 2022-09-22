Ryton Road bridge: South Yorkshire Police 'incident' causes road closure and leads to buses being diverted
An ongoing South Yorkshire Police incident has led to a road being closed, and buses being diverted on to adjoining streets.
A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said the incident has led to Ryton Road Bridge in Anston, Rotherham being closed, impacting upon the bus operator’s X5 service.
They added: “Services diverted between the Saxon, Kiveton & Dinnington Interchange via Kiveton Lane (Todwick), Red Lion roundbout, Monksbridge & Church Lane in both directions.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.