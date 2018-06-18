Ryanair jet bound for Ibiza forced to divert to Paris due to drunk and rowdy passengers

Have your say

A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Ibiza was forced to divert to France after a disturbance on board involving a number of passengers.

Saturday's flight landed at Paris Beauvais airport following drunken behaviour by up to 20 passngers, according to airlive.net

It is reported the unruly passengers had been drinking at Dublin airport before the flight departed at 8.50am.

The return flight from Ibiza later the same day was delayed as a result.

